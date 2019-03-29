Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Well-rounded stat line in loss

Jokic totaled 16 points (7-14 FG, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, six assists and two blocks over 25 minutes in the Nuggets' loss to the Rockets on Thursday.

Jokic had a fairly quiet game for his standards, though it was still a very productive game overall. The big man continues to put up quality point and rebound totals and is one of the best passing centers in the game, averaging 7.5 assists per game this season. He'll be relied upon for big production on a nightly basis as the Nuggets cling to the number-two seed in the West.