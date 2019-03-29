Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Well-rounded stat line in loss
Jokic totaled 16 points (7-14 FG, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, six assists and two blocks over 25 minutes in the Nuggets' loss to the Rockets on Thursday.
Jokic had a fairly quiet game for his standards, though it was still a very productive game overall. The big man continues to put up quality point and rebound totals and is one of the best passing centers in the game, averaging 7.5 assists per game this season. He'll be relied upon for big production on a nightly basis as the Nuggets cling to the number-two seed in the West.
More News
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Hauls down 15 boards Tuesday•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Teases triple-double in road loss•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Fills stat sheet in blowout victory•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Big night to clinch playoff berth•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Ejected late in Saturday's victory•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Hits game winner Thursday•
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.