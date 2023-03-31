Jokic (calf) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Suns.

The Nuggets have been very clear that they will be cautious with Jokic at this point in the season, so he'll miss his second straight game Friday evening. Jamal Murray (knee), Michael Porter (heel) and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (illness) will all be held out as well. With Jokic out, guys like Thomas Bryant and Zeke Nnaji will have a big opportunity to step up for Denver.