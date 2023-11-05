Jokic (back) is available and will start against the Bulls on Saturday.
Jokic has yet to miss a game this season and wasn't expected to do so Saturday despite dealing with low-back pain, so his presence in this game isn't surprising. The superstar big man is averaging 27.3 points, 12.2 rebounds and 7.7 assists in 33.7 minutes across his first six appearances.
