Jokic (ankle) has been cleared to play in Friday's game against the Jazz.
Jokic is dealing with an ankle issue, but that won't keep him off the floor on Friday. The three-time NBA MVP is coming off a 39-point triple-double against the Bucks and seems to be firing on all cylinders ahead of Friday's matchup against the Jazz.
More News
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Likely to play vs. Utah•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Delivers triple-double in return•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Gets green light for Wednesday•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Now questionable for Wednesday•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Doubtful for Wednesday•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Not playing Monday•