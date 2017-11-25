Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Will play Friday

Jokic (ankle) will play in Frday's game against the Grizzlies, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.

Jokic was listed as probable on the injury report after spraining his ankle in Wednesday's blowout loss t o the Rockets. However, the listing was just a cautious move by the Nuggets, as the big man was expecting to play assuming he avoided any setbacks. Look for him to take on his usual role in the contest.