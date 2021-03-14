Jokic (ankle) is good to go for Saturday's game against the Mavericks, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports.
Jokic was able to go through pregame warmups and is officially active Saturday. He's averaging 27.2 points, 11.1 rebounds and 8.5 assists in 35.9 minutes per game this season and should see his usual workload as long as the ankle holds up.
