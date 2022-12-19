Jokic (knee) will be available for Sunday's game against Charlotte.

As anticipated, Jokic will be available Sunday after carrying a probable tag into the day due to a bruised knee. The reigning two-time MVP has picked up his production of late, posting 28.8 points (65.0% FG), 11.2 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.8 blocks over the last 12 contests.