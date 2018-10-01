Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Will play Sunday

Jokic (finger) will play in Sunday's preseason game against the Lakers, T.J. McBride of Mile High Sports reports.

As expected after putting together a full practice Friday, Jokic will be good to go for Sunday's preseason opener. It wouldn't be surprising, however, if Jokic still plays limited minutes against the Lakers to avoid any further damage to the finger.

