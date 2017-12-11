Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Will remain out Tuesday

Jokic (ankle) will remain out Tuesday against the Pistons, Gina Mizell of the Denver Post reports.

There was some hope that Jokic would be able to return Tuesday, but he'll ultimately miss his sixth consecutive game as the Nuggets continue their six-game road swing. Denver his 2-3 without Jokic in the lineup, and at this point it's unclear if he'll have a realistic chance to return for Wednesday's matchup with the Celtics in Boston. Following that contest, the Nuggets are off Thursday before playing host to New Orleans on Friday.