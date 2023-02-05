Jokic (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the Timberwolves.

As expected, Jokic will take a seat for the second half of Denver's current back-to-back set to manage tightness in his left hamstring. The two-time MVP posted 14 points, 18 rebounds and 10 assists across 34 minutes Saturday and didn't appear to suffer an injury, so for now, his absence can likely be chalked up to rest. However, fantasy managers are still encouraged to monitor his status closely ahead of Tuesday's rematch versus Minnesota to ensure that's the case.