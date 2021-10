Jokic totaled 26 points (10-23 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT). 19 rebounds, seven assists, three blocked shots and a steal across 37 minutes in Saturday's 93-91 win over the Timberwolves.

Jokic took a little while to warm up, but the All-Star put in the gas after the first quarter and decisively won a hard-fought battle with Karl-Anthony Towns under the basket. The two big men mixed it up early and often, and Jokic was successful in holding Towns to just 14 points and eight rebounds.