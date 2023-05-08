Jokic will not be suspended for Tuesday's Game 5 against Phoenix following his altercation with Suns owner Mat Ishbia during Sunday night's Game 4, Adrian Wojnarowksi of ESPN reports.

Jokic and Ishbia, who was seated courtside, were involved in a minor confrontation as the two-time MVP attempted to retrieve the basketball from the crowd following a Suns turnover. Ishbia appeared to be impeding Jokic from grabbing the ball, and in response, Jokic gave him a slight shove with his left arm, which caused Ishbia to fall back into his seat. Ultimately, the altercation resulted in an uproar from the Suns' home crowd and a technical foul being called on Jokic, but the big man will not face any significant discipline from the NBA. He will be fined $25,000, for "making improper contact with a spectator," however. Ishbia addressed the situation via his personal Twitter account Monday morning, stating in part that "suspending or fining anyone over last night's incident would not be right."