Jokic (elbow/ankle) won't play in Wednesday's game against the Lakers, NBA reporter Chris Haynes reports.

Wednesday will mark a second straight absence with ankle and foot injuries for Jokic, who sees his next chance to play arrive Friday against Portland. The Nuggets shifted Aaron Gordon to the center spot Monday against the Warriors, with Hunter Tyson and Peyton Watson joining the first unit in that one due to Jamal Murray's (ankle) absence as well.