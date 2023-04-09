Jokic (calf) won't play Sunday against the Kings.

As widely expected, Jokic won't play in the regular-season finale, with the team having locked the top spot in the Western Conference ahead of the playoffs. Jokic ends the regular season with stellar numbers, averaging 24.5 points, 11.8 rebounds and 9.8 assists per game. Jokic should be 100 percent healthy and ready to go for the start of the playoffs next week.