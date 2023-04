Jokic (calf) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Suns.

Jokic will be sidelined for the fourth time over Denver's past five contests due to a right calf injury. The MVP candidate's next chance to suit up will come Saturday in Utah, which is the first half of a back-to-back set that concludes Sunday against the Kings. In Jokic's absence, DeAndre Jordan, Zeke Nnaji, Jeff Green and Thomas Bryant are all candidates for increased minutes again.