Jokic (illness) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Celtics, Bennett Durando of The Denver Post reports.

Jokic attempted to go through pregame warmups while dealing with the illness, though he was seen leaving the arena and was eventually ruled out for the marquee matchup. The superstar's status is now up in the air for the second leg of the club's back-to-back set against the Clippers on Wednesday. With the three-time MVP sidelined, DeAndre Jordan and Zeke Nnaji are candidates for increased roles.