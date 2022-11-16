Jokic won't play in Wednesday's game against New York due to health and safety protocols, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

The former MVP will miss his first game of the season after entering the league's health and safety protocols Tuesday. Additionally, it's unclear at the moment just how long Jokic will be absent from the lineup. Nevertheless, DeAndre Jordan will presumably garner the start with Zeke Nnaji filling in off the bench Wednesday against the Knicks.