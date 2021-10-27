Jokic (knee) won't return to Tuesday's game against the Jazz.

Jokic was in the midst of an impressive showing in Utah before going down with a bruised right knee late in the first half, and he finished with 24 points (8-9 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 5-7 FT), six rebounds and six assists in 15 minutes. The reigning MVP tested things out at halftime and didn't appear significantly hampered while warming up, so it's possible the Nuggets are holding him out as a precautionary measure. He'll have a couple days to recover ahead of Friday's matchup with the Mavericks.