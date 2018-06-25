Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Working toward long-term deal

The Nuggets plan to decline Jokic's $1.6 million team option for 2018-19 and allow him to become a restricted free agent, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports. The center is then expected to sign a five-year, $146.5 million maximum contract with the Nuggets.

By allowing Jokic to become a free agent a year early, the Nuggets will gain some goodwill with the franchise center while simultaneously securing him on a long-term commitment. Jokic has yet to make an All-Star team during his three NBA seasons, but he's established himself as one of the more unique talents at center in the league, largely owing to his sublime passing skills. He averaged career highs across the board in 2017-18 with 18.5 points, 1.07 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 1.5 three-pointers and 1.2 steals in 32.5 minutes per contest across 75 games.