Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Working toward long-term deal
The Nuggets plan to decline Jokic's $1.6 million team option for 2018-19 and allow him to become a restricted free agent, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports. The center is then expected to sign a five-year, $146.5 million maximum contract with the Nuggets.
By allowing Jokic to become a free agent a year early, the Nuggets will gain some goodwill with the franchise center while simultaneously securing him on a long-term commitment. Jokic has yet to make an All-Star team during his three NBA seasons, but he's established himself as one of the more unique talents at center in the league, largely owing to his sublime passing skills. He averaged career highs across the board in 2017-18 with 18.5 points, 1.07 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 1.5 three-pointers and 1.2 steals in 32.5 minutes per contest across 75 games.
More News
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Secures big double-double in loss•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Another triple-double in key win•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Notches triple-double versus Clippers•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Near triple-double in Thursday's win•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Finishing season on strong note•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Records double-double in perfect shooting night•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....