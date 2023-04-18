Jokic said he feels fine despite skipping the shooting competition at the end of Tuesday's practice to get his wrist checked out by trainers, Vinny Benedetto of The Denver Gazette reports.

Jokic participated in the rest of Tuesday's practice, so it appears the wrist issue is minor and shouldn't impact his availability or usage moving forward. The two-time MVP posted just 13 points in 28 minutes before fouling out of Sunday's Game 1 win over Minnesota, but he said he doesn't know when he suffered the injury.