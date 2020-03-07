Nuggets' Noah Vonleh: Absent from injury report
Vonleh (ankle) is not listed on the Nuggets' injury report ahead of Saturday's game against the Cavaliers.
Vonleh has missed four consecutive games due to an ankle injury. While it appears he will be available for Saturday's contest, it remains to be seen if he will get any time in the rotation.
