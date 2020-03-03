Nuggets' Noah Vonleh: Could return Tuesday
Vonleh (ankle) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Warriors.
Vonleh has missed the last two matchups due to a right ankle sprain. Even if he does receive clearance for Tuesday's clash, don't expect the forward to see more than a few minutes of playing time.
