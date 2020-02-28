Nuggets' Noah Vonleh: Game-time call Friday
Vonleh is questionable for Friday's game against the Clippers due to a right ankle sprain.
Vonleh logged just two minutes in Tuesday's matchup with the Pistons, so it's unclear as to when he suffered the injury. He likely wouldn't have much of a role in the rotation even if he is given the green light Friday night.
