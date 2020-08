Vonleh finished with zero points (0-1 FG) in three minutes during Friday's 124-87 Game 3 loss to the Jazz.

Vonleh saw the lowest allotment of minutes among the 13 Nuggets who saw the floor in this one. He hasn't been a consistent part of the rotation since January and appeared in only three regular season games since the restart, with this being the first time he saw the court during this first round playoff series.