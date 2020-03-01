Nuggets' Noah Vonleh: Out vs. Raps
Vonleh (ankle) will not play Sunday against Toronto, Keith Smith of Yahoo Sports reports.
Vonleh was questionable coming in, but a sprained right ankle will keep him sidelined. Vohleh has appeared in just three games since Jan. 15 -- spending time with both Minnesota an Denver in that span.
