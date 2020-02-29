Nuggets' Noah Vonleh: Questionable Sunday vs. Raptors
Vonleh (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's action against the Raptors, Harrison Wind of TheDNVR.com reports.
Vonleh didn't take the court Friday due to the injury. However, he isn't a significant part of coach Michael Malone's rotation, so his availability shouldn't affect things too much.
