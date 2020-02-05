Nuggets' Noah Vonleh: Sent to Denver
Vonleh was traded to the Nuggets on Tuesday as part of a four-team deal between the Timberwolves, Hawks and Rockets, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports.
Robert Covington will head to Houston and Clint Capela to Atlanta as the headliners of the trade, with at least nine other players also on the move. Vonleh averaged 4.1 points and 4.0 rebounds over 12.0 minutes with the Timberwolves in 29 games, though he hasn't seen game action since Jan. 15. He could fill a depth role in the frontcourt for the Nuggets, though he's unlikely to fill a significant role in the rotation.
