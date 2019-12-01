Dozier recorded 34 points (12-20 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT) 11 rebounds and five assists in Friday's G League win over Maine.

Dozier paced the team with 45 minutes and finished plus-8, although he turned the ball over six times. The 23-year-old was strong from inside and beyond the arc to notch yet another double-double.