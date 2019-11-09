Dozier scored 20 points (7-19 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and provided 13 assists, four rebounds and a block across 39 minutes in Friday's win over the Herd.

Although he struggled with his shot inside the arc, Dozier impressed with his distributional skills in his season debut Friday. The 22-year-old saw action in six games with Boston a year ago, averaging 3.2 points and 2.8 rebounds in 8.5 minutes.