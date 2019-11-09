Nuggets' P.J. Dozier: Finishes with double-double
Dozier scored 20 points (7-19 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and provided 13 assists, four rebounds and a block across 39 minutes in Friday's G League win over the Herd.
Although he struggled with his shot inside the arc, Dozier impressed with his distributional skills in his season debut Friday. The 22-year-old saw action in six games with Boston a year ago, averaging 3.2 points and 2.8 rebounds in 8.5 minutes.
