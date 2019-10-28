Nuggets' P.J. Dozier: Headed to G-league
Dozier was assigned to the Windy City Bulls on Monday, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.
Dozier, who's yet to appear in a game this season, will head to Windy City to get additional reps. There's a good chance the third-year guard, who's seen action with Oklahoma City and Boston over his first two years in the league, will rejoin the Nuggets at some point later this season.
