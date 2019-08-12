Nuggets' P.J. Dozier: Latches on with Denver
Dozier signed a one-year contract with the Nuggets on Monday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Dozier didn't see much NBA action a season ago, averaging 3.2 points along with 2.8 rebounds over six games with Boston. He'll likely battle for a bench role with his new squad.
