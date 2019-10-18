Nuggets' P.J. Dozier: Receives two-way deal
Dozier had his contract converted into a two-way contract with the Nuggets on Friday.
The conversion gives Dozier a bit more staying power on the Nuggets, who he signed with back in August. He'll be allowed to spend up to 45 days with the Nuggets this season before his deal has to be converted into a fully guaranteed one with the team.
More News
-
Roto Mock Draft Results
There are no perfect players, so assembling a balanced team is a moving target. Here's how...
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Fantasy basketball 2019: Sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...