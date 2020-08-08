Millsap (rest) is set to return from a one-game absence for Saturday's matchup with the Jazz.

Millsap got the night off for Thursday's loss to the Trail Blazers. He is all set to return against the Jazz and should take on his typical workload. The veteran big man has averaged 10.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals across 26.7 minutes in three games since the NBA's restart.