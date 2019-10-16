Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Absent from injury report

Millsap (calf) is not listed on the injury report for Thursday's preseason game against the Trail Blazers, T.J. McBride of MileHighSports.com reports.

Millsap will return to the court for Denver's preseason finale after missing Monday's exhibition with a right calf injury. With the start of the regular season rapidly approaching, the Nuggets will likely handle the veteran with care Thursday.

