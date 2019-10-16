Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Absent from injury report
Millsap (calf) is not listed on the injury report for Thursday's preseason game against the Trail Blazers, T.J. McBride of MileHighSports.com reports.
Millsap will return to the court for Denver's preseason finale after missing Monday's exhibition with a right calf injury. With the start of the regular season rapidly approaching, the Nuggets will likely handle the veteran with care Thursday.
More News
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Fantasy basketball 2019: Sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Best Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...