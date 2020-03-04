Play

Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Active Tuesday

Millsap (ankle) will play in Tuesday's matchup with the Warriors, Harrison Wind of TheDNVR.com reports.

Millsap missed the Nuggets previous game due to a right ankle injury. However, he has been cleared to play ahead of Tuesday's tip-off. Look for the veteran big man to take on his usual workload assuming he avoids any setbacks.

