Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Active Wedneday

Millsap (quadriceps) will play in Wednesday's game against Orlando, Nick Kosmider of The Athletic reports.

Millsap will presumably see his usual allotment of around 25.3 minutes in his return from a two-game absence due to a right quadriceps strain. The veteran forward's averaging 12.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.1 threes across 23 games this season.