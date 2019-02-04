Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Added to injury report
Millsap is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Pistons due to right ankle soreness.
It's unclear when Millsap's ankle started bothering him, though it could help explain his ineffectiveness against the Timberwolves on Saturday (zero points, three rebounds and two assists in 21 minutes). The Nuggets will likely wait for the veteran to go through pregame warmups before making a final call on his availability, so look for his status to clear up closer to tipoff. If Millsap is ultimately unable to play, Juancho Hernangomez would likely step into the starting lineup in his place.
More News
-
Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Modest production continues•
-
Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Scores team-high 20 points•
-
Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Significant downturn in loss•
-
Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Logs only 23 minutes in blowout•
-
Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Nears double-double Tuesday•
-
Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Back in starting five•
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 17
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...