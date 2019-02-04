Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Added to injury report

Millsap is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Pistons due to right ankle soreness.

It's unclear when Millsap's ankle started bothering him, though it could help explain his ineffectiveness against the Timberwolves on Saturday (zero points, three rebounds and two assists in 21 minutes). The Nuggets will likely wait for the veteran to go through pregame warmups before making a final call on his availability, so look for his status to clear up closer to tipoff. If Millsap is ultimately unable to play, Juancho Hernangomez would likely step into the starting lineup in his place.