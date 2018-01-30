Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Ahead of schedule in recovery

Coach Michael Malone said Millsap is "a little bit ahead of schedule" in his recovery and the Nuggets hope to have him back shortly after the All-Star break, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.

Millsap has reportedly increased his conditioning of late, going through some dribbling and passing drills with his left hand. The Nuggets are saying he's ahead of schedule and while an exact timetable still hasn't been given, it sounds like a return still won't come until after the All-Star break. That should give the big man almost another month to ramp up his activity and get comfortable with his wrist. The Nuggets will likely take as much precaution as necessary with bringing Millsap back, so despite being considered ahead of schedule, his timetable for a return doesn't appear to have changed much.