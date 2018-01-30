Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Ahead of schedule in recovery
Coach Michael Malone said Millsap is "a little bit ahead of schedule" in his recovery and the Nuggets hope to have him back shortly after the All-Star break, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.
Millsap has reportedly increased his conditioning of late, going through some dribbling and passing drills with his left hand. The Nuggets are saying he's ahead of schedule and while an exact timetable still hasn't been given, it sounds like a return still won't come until after the All-Star break. That should give the big man almost another month to ramp up his activity and get comfortable with his wrist. The Nuggets will likely take as much precaution as necessary with bringing Millsap back, so despite being considered ahead of schedule, his timetable for a return doesn't appear to have changed much.
More News
-
Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Progresses to dribbling, passing•
-
Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Sheds cast, could return near All-Star break•
-
Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Not expected back before break•
-
Nuggets' Paul Millsap: To miss three months following surgery•
-
Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Still mulling treatment options•
-
Nuggets' Paul Millsap: To undergo wrist surgery, out indefinitely•
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Trade deadline preview
With the trade deadline looming, we dove into the rumors to see who might be on the move and...
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...