Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Available to play Monday
Millsap (ankle) is available to play Monday against the Heat.
Millsap was forced to miss the Nuggets' previous three games as he dealt with right ankle soreness. It's unclear whether or not he will return to the starting five or if Mason Plumlee will continue to start, but Plumlee will likely see a decreased role regardless.
