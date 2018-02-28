Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Available Tuesday

Millsap (wrist) is available to return to action in Tuesday's tilt versus the Clippers, and is expected to see somewhere between 18-24 minutes, Chris Dempsey of Altitude Sports reports.

Millsap has been sidelined the previous 44 games while recovering from surgery on his left wrist. Given his lengthy absence and expected limited workload, it would be wise to give him some time to shake off any rust before implementing him in lineups. His return figures to decrease workloads for Wilson Chnadler, Mason Plumlee, and Trey Lyles, especially once he gets back into the swing of things.