Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Available vs. Celtics
Millsap (ankle) will be available to play Monday against Boston.
Millsap has been nursing an ankle injury suffered sometime over the past few days, but he feels good enough to suit up. It's unclear whether his minutes will be restricted, but he's been officially declared active.
More News
-
Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Questionable with ankle soreness•
-
Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Third consecutive strong effort•
-
Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Collects 19 points Wednesday•
-
Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Bounces back with trademark effort•
-
Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Back to single-digit scoring in win•
-
Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Pitches in 15 points during win•
-
CBS Waiver Wire Week 4
The Knicks and Timberwolves bear watching with rotations in flux, and so do players like under-owned...
-
Fantasy Basketball waiver wire, Week 4
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 4
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.