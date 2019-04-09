Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Back in action Tuesday
Millsap (rest) will play in Tuesday's game against the Jazz, Katy Winge of Altitude TV reports.
Millsap was one of the three Nuggets to get the night off Sunday, and with his return to the starting lineup, Trey Lyles will head back to his role off the bench.
