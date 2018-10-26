Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Back to single-digit scoring in win

Millsap contributed just six points (3-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 28 minutes in the Nuggets' 121-114 loss to the Lakers on Thursday.

The veteran has now scored in single digits in two of the last three games, an atypical pattern for the normally consistent Millsap. Shooting woes have predictably been the cause of the downturn, as the 33-year-old has drained just four of 16 shots in that pair of contests. Millsap has certainly earned the benefit of the doubt from fantasy owners with his extensive resume of solid production, but his struggles will be something to continue keeping an eye on for the moment.