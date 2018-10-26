Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Back to single-digit scoring in win
Millsap contributed just six points (3-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 28 minutes in the Nuggets' 121-114 loss to the Lakers on Thursday.
The veteran has now scored in single digits in two of the last three games, an atypical pattern for the normally consistent Millsap. Shooting woes have predictably been the cause of the downturn, as the 33-year-old has drained just four of 16 shots in that pair of contests. Millsap has certainly earned the benefit of the doubt from fantasy owners with his extensive resume of solid production, but his struggles will be something to continue keeping an eye on for the moment.
More News
-
Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Pitches in 15 points during win•
-
Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Records double-double in impressive win•
-
Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Bangs the boards in season opener•
-
Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Struggles with shot Tuesday•
-
Nuggets' Paul Millsap: To see around 15 minutes Sunday•
-
Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Says wrist is 100 percent healthy•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times