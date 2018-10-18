Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Bangs the boards in season opener
Millsap registered 11 points (1-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 9-12 FT), 16 rebounds, one steal and one block across 30 minutes in the Nuggets' 107-98 win over the Clippers on Wednesday.
The veteran was ice cold from the field, but he managed to find his way to a decent scoring total by logging a game-high amount of visits to the free-throw line. Millsap was also relentless on the boards, as his rebounding total also paced both clubs on the night. After a solid-but-unspectacular debut Nuggets campaign in which he was limited to 38 games due to injury, Millsap will look to up his numbers across the board and remain healthy for a Denver squad with significant postseason aspirations.
