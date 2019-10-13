Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Battling tight calf
Millsap is considered questionable for Monday's preseason game against the Suns, Harrison Wind of DNVR Sports reports.
This is the first we're hearing of the injury, but it doesn't look to be anything overly serious. Look for a clearer update after the team can evaluate him on Monday.
