Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Benched in overtime loss

Millsap finished with four points two rebounds and two steals in 21 minutes during Saturday's 100-97 loss to Sacramento.

Millsap was pulled from Saturday's game after just 21 minutes and never returned, ending with his worst performance of the season. This was an ugly loss for the Nuggets who managed to score just 33 points in the second half. Millsap has been surprisingly solid this season, although the last couple of games have seen his production dip. I'm not dropping him just yet but he certainly needs to get things going again if he is to remain a must-roster player.