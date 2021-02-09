Millsap contributed 14 points (5-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, three blocks, one assist and one steal in the Nuggets' 125-112 loss to the Bucks on Monday.

Millsap provided the Nuggets with strong play on both ends. It is the second straight game that the forward has scored 14 points and he has scored in double-figures in four of his last six games. Monday was also the first game in which Millsap recorded more than one blocked shot in a game. The veteran continues to be a good two-way player, providing consistent stats in multiple categories.