Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Blocks three shots in victory
Millsap finished with 21 points (8-12 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, three blocks and one assist in 30 minutes during Friday's 125-116 victory over the Lakers.
Millsap had his best performance since returning from a wrist injury. He saw the court for 30 minutes and was crucial to the Nuggets coming away with an important win. He has been able to contribute across the board with consistency and seems to be adjusting to playing next to Nikola Jokic. The team will get a night off before facing the Sacramento Kings in what should be another victory.
