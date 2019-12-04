Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Bounces back with 21-point effort
Millsap posted 21 points (8-14 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 30 minutes Tuesday in the Nuggets' 105-96 loss to the Lakers.
Millsap had been limited to a combined 12 points over the Nuggets' previous two contests, so his showing Tuesday representing an encouraging bounce-back outing. The power forward will still be subject to lower minutes during games in which backup Jerami Grant is playing well, but Millsap remains the more fantasy-relevant player of the two.
More News
-
Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Benched in overtime loss•
-
Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Ties season high in scoring•
-
Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Posts double-double•
-
Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Ties season-high mark in points•
-
Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Hits double figures in fourth straight•
-
Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Cleared to play Friday•
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.