Nuggets' Paul Millsap: Bounces back with 21-point effort

Millsap posted 21 points (8-14 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 30 minutes Tuesday in the Nuggets' 105-96 loss to the Lakers.

Millsap had been limited to a combined 12 points over the Nuggets' previous two contests, so his showing Tuesday representing an encouraging bounce-back outing. The power forward will still be subject to lower minutes during games in which backup Jerami Grant is playing well, but Millsap remains the more fantasy-relevant player of the two.